Trial date set for alleged murderer

By Elesha George

[email protected]

A date has been set for trial of the Cassada Gardens man accused of killing 56-year-old David Roberts.

When defendant Jeffrey Daniel, 27, appeared before High Court Judge Colin Williams for case management on Friday, he was asked to return to court on December 2 when the trial is scheduled to begin.

According to the charge report, Roberts was found dead near his home in May last year. Daniel and Roberts had apparently been involved in an altercation earlier that day.

Daniel, who is being represented by lawyer Wendel Robinson, has pleaded not guilty to murder.