Trial date for man accused of attacking school principal pushed back to November

By Latrishka Thomas

A man accused of attacking a school principal in March has seen his trial date pushed back to November.

Michael Samuel, the father of a student attending the Mary E Pigott Primary School, is said to have accosted and beaten the school’s principal.

He is charged with beating Christopher Roberts, damaging his $1,000 gold chain, and behaving in a threatening manner.

In June, the defendant told Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh that he is not guilty of any of the crimes.

According to reports, the alleged incident stemmed from the accused’s son being suspended for bad behaviour a few days prior.

It is said that the boy punched another student in the stomach at sports day and then pulled away from Roberts as he tried to restrain him.

The boy was reportedly suspended for three days, and the day after Samuel received the suspension letter he apparently stormed into the school.

Reports state that on March 8, Principal Roberts was standing outside his office when he received a blow to the back of his neck along with a warning from Samuel about hitting his son.

It is alleged that the defendant jumped onto the principal’s back and began to punch him.

They reportedly wrestled until the school head fell to the floor.

He was said to have been placed in a chokehold but eventually managed to get away from the man who quickly fled the school’s premises.

Samuel had been due to stand trial in August. The proceedings have been adjourned to November 2.