Trial against alleged child abusers delayed

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A trial that began last October against a man and his wife who are alleged to have badly beaten the man’s son is still not complete.

The husband and wife were to hear from the final witnesses on Tuesday – but neither the defendants nor their lawyer attended the hearing.

Attorney Saska Diamond formally indicated to the court that she is out of the jurisdiction, but the couple apparently mixed up the date and were arrested and brought to court yesterday.

However, given the absence of the defence attorney, the case was adjourned until October 19.

The married couple from Potters are accused of endangering their son on July 28 2020 by severely beating him when he was 15.

In a previous hearing, the then 16-year-old boy told the court that he had received 65 “strokes” from his father on one of his hands after his stepmother kept a tally of his punishments until his father could issue them.

The alleged victim was the third witness who took the stand.

He told the court that he typically got 15 to 20 lashes for serious wrongdoing.

But on the night of July 13, he got 65 blows which were compiled from things he’d allegedly done while his father was away, he said.

He disclosed that he was being punished because he stole a donkey, lied, and did not stop his brother from taking a bucket that they cut cane in before selling.

Other witnesses, including a local resident along with a neighbour who reported the matter to the police, claimed to have seen the child with bruises.

The defendants previously pleaded not guilty.