‘Tremendous force’ was used to kill Jane Finch, pathologist says

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

“Tremendous force” was required to inflict the fatal injuries that claimed Jane Finch’s life, according to expert testimony delivered yesterday in the murder trial of Brittany Jno Baptiste.

Dr Lester Simon, a pathologist qualified as an expert witness, detailed how Finch succumbed to head trauma and massive blood loss in her Picadilly residence on October 4, 2021.

Finch’s lifeless body was discovered after apparently making a distress call to the Dockyard Police Station and posting a plea for help on Facebook, claiming that an intruder was attempting to break into her property.

The victim sustained extensive injuries including lacerations and puncture wounds to her chin, lips, and the left side of her face.

Dr Simon also testified to finding a puncture wound to the left side of her skull that resulted in fracturing and exposed brain matter – damage he emphasised could only have been caused by extreme force.

During cross-examination, defence attorney Wendel Alexander questioned the pathologist about strength differences between mentally ill and mentally sound individuals, but Simon stated this was outside his expertise.

A paramedic who arrived at the scene described finding the victim unresponsive in her residence. She testified that Finch was discovered on the ground in a pool blood, with no vital signs present.

The victim’s nightgown was displaced, leaving her underwear exposed.

The paramedic said she also observed an avulsion on Finch’s left cheek where skin had torn away from the cheek but remained attached, describing it as a “flap”.

She also said she observed a pair of pliers near the victim’s ear. A crime scene investigator later confirmed in his testimony that the pliers were found within the victim’s ear. The implement was submitted as key evidence during testimony.

A responding officer, a female corporal also testified. She said that Finch’s initial call reported a woman in her home. Upon arrival, she and her colleague found Finch deceased, with Jno Baptiste trying to flee the scene.

The accused who is in her 20s pleaded not guilty to murder a few months ago, prompting the start of her trial before an 11-member jury on Wednesday.

Recap of Day 1

A taxi driver’s testimony revealed disturbing details about Brittany Jno Baptiste’s behaviour shortly before Finch’s death.

The witness recounted picking up Jno Baptiste, whom he knew from his village, at a Liberta bar for what became an increasingly concerning journey. Initially requested to drive to Old Road, the trip evolved into multiple stops and direction changes, including visits to Ras Freeman where the accused sought cocaine but was denied.

During the drive, Jno Baptiste allegedly displayed erratic behaviour, at one point shouting, “You know who me be. Me a Medusa daughter.” The driver, feeling threatened by her apparent anger, offered her his food and drink to calm the situation.

The journey ended when she exited the vehicle near Cobbs Cross – approximately a 30-minute walk from the victim’s residence.

Under cross-examination, the witness explained that ‘Medusa’ referred to the accused’s mother’s nickname, and denied allegations that he had ulterior motives for the ride. He cited an 8pm Covid curfew as his reason for not completing the journey to Old Road.

A constable with 11 years’ experience testified about responding to a call at Finch’s residence. He described apprehending Jno Baptiste as she attempted to flee the scene, noting blood on her hands and a physical struggle during the arrest. The officer reported hearing the accused state, “mommy is me do um, mommy is me do um,” and observed that she appeared mentally disturbed.

Additional testimony came from a man who had briefly dated Finch in 2019, who described her as “nice, quiet and always smiling.” He revealed that both he and the accused had worked at Ras Freeman and he saw her at a bar at the night of the incident merely sitting and staring.

Two longtime friends of Finch also took the stand, describing their discovery of her concerning Facebook post on the night of the incident.

One friend later identified Finch’s body approximately two weeks after her death, while the other expressed profound remorse for not responding to Finch’s online plea for help, having assumed assistance had already arrived.

The trial continues on Monday.