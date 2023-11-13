Treasury loses first game in ABAVA Business Volleyball

- Advertisement -

APUA Inet ended Treasury’s clean run on Saturday evening at the YMCA Sports Complex with a commanding 2-0 victory in the ABAVA Business Volleyball Competition.

They were clinical in the first set winning 25-8, but Treasury fought back in the second set eventually losing 18-25.

In the second encounter, 77 Bus Services picked up another win as they beat Medso/UWI 2-0 to hand them their fifth consecutive loss. The Bus Services team won the sets 25-19 and 25-20.

Matches will continue on Tuesday as Royalton will play Nates and ICONS take on Sandals at the YMCA Sports Complex.