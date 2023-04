- Advertisement -

The Treasury of Antigua and Barbuda sincerely apologises to weekly paid workers for the non-payment of wages due to a system-wide outage during the past two days.

The system is now operational and treasury staff will be working throughout the weekend to ensure that weekly paid workers receive their wages during the morning of Monday 24th April 2023.

The Treasury of Antigua and Barbuda apologises for any inconvenience caused at this time.