Travel agent’s fraud case adjourned

By Latrishka Thomas

The committal hearing for a travel agent accused of defrauding customers by tens of thousands of dollars has been adjourned until April 24.

Michelle Anthony, 50, is facing a number of fraud charges.

She was charged in December for apparently scamming the government and two other individuals – allegedly taking more than $44,000 in total for her own benefit.

Anthony is accused of taking more than $29,000 from the government in late August last year.

In early September 2023, the Festivals Commission announced that it was among the alleged victims after reigning Panorama champions, Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, were unable to travel as scheduled to New York to attend the city’s Antigua and Barbuda Day festivities.

The Commission said that the unfortunate situation had resulted in significant setbacks to its planned activities and performances, including the 2023 Labour Day celebrations in New York.

Two other people were reportedly defrauded by Anthony of several thousand dollars last year.