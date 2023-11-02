Transport Board wins thriller over Richie’s Shooterz to claim 2023 Business League title

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board are the new 2023 Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Business League Champions after beating Richie’s Shooterz 64-60.

After much delay, the Business League title has finally been claimed, and deservedly so, by the Transport Board team.

The match was pretty much a final as both teams were on the same points with nine wins and two losses.

Veteran Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles was the unmarked sniper, and he shot for 25 points with the support of Russell Daley, 17 points.

The tournament’s leading shooter, Lincoln Weekes of Richie’s Shooterz was not at his best on the night, as he could only manage 12 points.

Teammates Kwame Braithwaite, Nickon McGregor and Olivee Morris all scored 13 points.

Last year’s League Champions were the Eye Mobile Vision Care.

The final match of the league will be played on Thursday night, which will see Sandals face-off against the H Wright Promotions team at the JSC Sports Complex.