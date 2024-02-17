Transport Board notes increase in the number of vehicles on the roads

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

The roads of Antigua Antigua and Barbuda are witnessing a significant surge in vehicular traffic, with the number of vehicles more than doubling the count of licensed drivers over the past three years.

As of December 2023, Josette Payne, Supervisor at the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board’s Inspection Centre at, revealed that there are currently 45,038 licensed and registered vehicles in the country, comprising private, commercial, government, and rental vehicles.

This influx of vehicles has raised concerns among the authorities, given that there are only approximately 25,000 licensed drivers, indicating a higher number of vehicles per capita. “You have more licensed vehicles than persons,” remarked Payne, noting that those numbers do not reflect the numbers on Barbuda.

The escalating trend in vehicle ownership has seen a consistent rise, with 43,374 vehicles in 2021, 44,275 in 2022, and a current count of 45,038 in 2023, as disclosed by the supervisor.

In response to this surge, the Transport Board is actively endorsing the adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles to mitigate the impact on the island’s carbon footprint.

“There is a concern about the combustion and the emission of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere when you have a lot of motor vehicles in such a small 108 square miles that we live. So, that is why we are so welcoming of the Environment Division initiative of promoting the importation of electric vehicles,” explained Sherrylaine Bowens, the Project Officer.

The increase also raises concerns over bad driving. Cognizant of the complaints, the agency has recommended several solutions to include implementing a demerit system to penalise bad drivers and a defensive driver’s programme to teach drivers how to manoeuvre in the face of danger.

In addition, they have also engaged in a pilot driver’s education programme in hopes of cultivating a new generation of responsible drivers.

According to Ayodele Joseph, the Product Development Officer, the project has been launched at the Sir Novelle Richards Academy where theoretical classes began last Friday with 5th form students. This phase of the programme focusses on educating students about the procedures involved in obtaining driver’s licences and permits to navigate the roadways safely.

Bowens, the brainchild behind this educational initiative explained that she proposed the idea last year to integrate driving lessons into the school curriculum.

“Having a background in teacher education one of the proposals I wrote was called teen Safety Driving,” she shared.

The initiative gained traction when the principal of the Sir Novelle Richards Academy sent a formal request to the Transport Board for assistance in launching a similar programme. With collaboration from various head officers within the agency, the Transport Board successfully developed its first driver’s education curriculum.

The eventual goal is to expand the programme to other schools across the island, creating a broader impact on road safety education among the youth. As the programme progresses, it is anticipated that it will play a pivotal role in nurturing responsible driving habits among the younger generation in Antigua and Barbuda.