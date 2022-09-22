Transport Board get large victory over BoE in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) recorded the largest margin of victory in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League on Wednesday night, crushing Board of Education (BoE) 79-44 to win by 35 points at the JSC basketball complex.

Kareem Edwards and Marlon Charles led the way for the victors with 14 points each while Russel Daley and Kelvin Simon contributed with 12 and 10 points respectively. Bruce Whyte was the only shooter of note for BoE with nine points.

There was victory as well for Sandals as they defeated Vendors 76-65. Selassie Braithwaite dominated the scoring for Sandals with 16 points while Devorn Benjamin added 12. In a losing cause, Adrian Carnegie sank a game-high of 26 points for Vendors with Craig Massiah picking up 15 points.

In Wednesday’s other contest, Pointe FM defeated Fitzroy Rewinding 53-45 also at JSC.

Danny Perez was the top scorer for the victors with 16 points while Josue Hernandez and Daniel Perez had 13 and 10 points each. Eric Joseph top-scored for Fitzroy Rewinding with 11 points.