Transport Board draws first blood with 59-57 win in Business Playoffs Best of Three Finals

The best of three finals for the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League commenced in a thrilling fashion on Thursday evening, as the 2023 League Champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board beat defending Champions of the 2022 Playoffs, Richie Shooterz, 59-57 at the JSC Sports Complex.

The teams battled head-to-head throughout the game with Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles top-scoring yet again for the Transport Board. The veteran player seems to be aging like fine wine as he continues his excellent form this season. His teammate Ishan Peets contributed 15 points to help them with the 2-point win. Kwame Brathwaithe scored 17 points for the Shooterz with the help of Tavarus Benta and Nickon McGregor both scored 11 each.

The second match of the finals will be played on Saturday night with Transport Board having a 1-nil lead.