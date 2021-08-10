Transport Board denies unvaccinated bus and taxi operators access to services

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Public transportation drivers will be meeting with officials from the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board around 10am today to discuss a new vaccination policy that took effect yesterday.

The taxi and bus operators, as well as other persons who are applying for or renewing public service vehicle permits, were notified via a memo issued yesterday that they will no longer be able to access services at the Transport Board without evidence or proof that they are fully vaccinated.

The memo, signed by General Manager Hubert Jarvis, said the new policy was in keeping with a recent Cabinet decision as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When contacted for comment on the matter, Jarvis told Observer he was in a meeting, but was prepared to address the matter some time today. President of the St John’s Taxi Association Patrick Burnette also confirmed that while he had not seen the memo, he had been invited to a meeting today to discuss the matter.

Bus and taxi drivers are the latest to be subject to a vaccination policy.

Last Thursday government announced that gym owners will have to enforce the rule for members. Bar and nightclub operators are beholden to the same stipulation.

Meanwhile, frontline government workers are also required to get vaccinated or test twice monthly for Covid-19.