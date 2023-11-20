Transport Board claims Business League Playoffs Title

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board are now the Champions of both the Cool and Smooth Business League Regular season and the Playoffs after defeating the former Playoffs title holders, Richie Shooterz 63 – 55 on Saturday evening at the JSC Sports Complex.

It was that man again, the ever-flourishing Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles, who drove home the advantage sinking 36 points. The veteran has simply been unstoppable this season top-scoring with regularity for the champion side.

Champions Antigua & Barbuda Transport Board celebrate with trophy Richie Shooterz pose with the runner-up trophy

Teammate Raymond Dickenson contributed 14 points, while Tavarus Benta had the most points for the losers with 16.

The awards ceremony was held after the game which saw Marlon Buju Charles named the Most Valuable Player, while Keroi ‘Dragon’ Lee (Sandals) won the Most Outstanding Player award.

Ishan Peets had the highest score in a match with 51 points, and the most three pointers in a match (10).