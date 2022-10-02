Transport Board break losing streak, Vendors stun Fitzroy’s Rewinding

By Carlena Knight

Defending Business Basketball league champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board bounced back from their two-game losing streak to trounce Sledge O Ballers 85-60 on Saturday night.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex in the Cool and Smooth sponsored competition, the champions were led by Kareem ‘Macky’ Edwards with a game high 27 points.

He was assisted by Ishan Peets who netted 24, Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles, 15 and Russell Daley, 11.

Ballers’ Adissa ‘Rass I’ Harris scored 18 points and Steadroy ‘Happy’ Graham 14.

Vendors recorded their fourth win of the competition stunning Fitzroy’s Rewinding 61-47.

The young legs for Vendors were too much for the Rewinding men despite a 17-point effort from Akeem Davis.

Craig Massiah led the charge for the team with 18 points while Adrian Carnegie and Azandy Thomas banked 15 and 14 points respectively.

Meanwhile, in the other match played that night, Anjo Wholesale defeated Pointe FM 72-50.

Xavier ‘Xman’ Meade had a game high 26 points with assistance from Cohen Desouza and Leroy Percival who scored 12.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 with Mill Reef facing Anjo Wholesale.

Eye Mobile Vision Care will play Sledge O Ballers at 7:30 while, at 8:30, Pointe FM will battle Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew.