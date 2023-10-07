Transport Board and Shooters grab crucial wins in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) and Callon Shooters in the Cool & Smooth sponsored business Basketball League when play continued at the JSC basketball complex on Thursday.

Contesting the second game of a double-header, Shooters made light work of Eye Mobile Vision Care, winning the contest by a 75-59 margin.

Warren Bogle led the charge for Shooters with 26 points while Marlon Davis added 17. There were 10 points each for Akeem Davis and Eric Joseph. In a losing effort, Devonte Carter sank 13 points for Eye Mobile while Kevin Pimental and Lopez Adams hit 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Transport Board rallied to a 63-52 triumph over Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew in the night’s opening contest.

Russell Daley was on target for the winners with 18 points while Ishan Peets and Marlon Charles both finished with 10 points. Errol Quallis picked up a game-high of 20 points in a losing effort for Fearless Crew while Ricky Willock snatched 14 points.

Action continues on Saturday when Sledge O’Ballers face Board of Education at 6:30pm, H Wright Promotions play Trimingham Trucking at 7:30pm, and Sandals tip off against Richie’s Shooters at 8:30pm.