Transport Board and Pointe FM continue winning run in Business League Basketball

Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTA) were huge winners over Galley Bay in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball League on Tuesday, claiming the one-sided affair by an 81-31 margin to win by 50 points at the JSC basketball complex.

Ishan Peets led the way for the victors with 28 points, but was assisted by Darnell Azille (13 pts), Kareem Edwards (12 pts) and Kelvin Smith (10 pts). Arthur Nibbs was the lone scorer of note for Galley Bay with 14 points.

In the other game contested Tuesday, Pointe FM defeated Vendors 57-38. Josue Hernandez dominated for Pointe FM with 18 points while Jevon Simon and Rolando Hamilton added 12 and 10 points respectively. Craig Massiah picked up 15 points for Vendors.