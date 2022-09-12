Transport Board and Eye Mobile win on opening night of Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Defending champions in the ABBA Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) got off to a winning start in their 2022 campaign trouncing newbies, Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex on opening night of the competition, the champs welcomed the newcomers with a 71-37 triumph in the feature match of the double header evening.

National player, Kareem ‘Macky’ Edwards led his team with 16 points. He was assisted by Russell Daley who netted 12 and Ndegwa Malone who banked 10.

Fearless Crew’s Joel ‘Ziggy’ Christian had 12 points in a losing effort.

The other encounter of the evening was however a real nail-biter down the stretch but it would be Eye Mobile Vision Care who edge out Pointe FM by five points to secure the win.

The 59-54 encounter saw national player, Adonis Humphreys led his team to victory scoring a game high 21 points.

Tehran Zachariah assisted netting 14.

Daniel Perez had 17 for Pointe FM while Kelvin Pimental contributed with 16 points.

Fourteen teams will vie for this year’s title in the highly competitive league with games playing every evening except on Fridays at the JSC Sports Complex.

Games will run from 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 with a 25-minutes per half running clock.

This evening at 6:30 Graphic Impact Shooters will face Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew, Board of Education will play Anjo’s Wholesale while at 8:30 Transport Board will battle Mill Reef.