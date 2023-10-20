Transport Board and BoE win in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

Action continued in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association Business Basketball League on Wednesday night with wins for Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) and Board of Education (BoE).

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Transport Board made light work of Police, beating the lawmen 89-65 in the opening game of a double-header.

Ishan Peets led the way for Transport Board with 31 points while Craig Massiah added 18 points to the effort. Javon Simon sank 31 points in a losing effort for Police with Jair Benta contributing 14.

Meanwhile, BoE beat Anjo Wholesale 63-55 in the night’s feature contest.

Jesus Emmanuel top-scored for the winners with 22 points while there were 15 and 12 points from Kelvyn Pimental and Xavier Meade, respectively. Jaheem James top-scored for Anjo Wholesale with 23 points.