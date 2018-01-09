Transition period has priority over ultimate Brexit, British ministers write

January 9, 2018 Reuters Further Afield No comments

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond arrives in Downing Street, London, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BERLIN (Reuters) – British finance minister Philip Hammond and Brexit minister David Davis wrote in a German newspaper that they wanted to give German business leaders the message that a transition period took priority over Britain’s final exit from the European Union.

The ministers, who are due to begin a visit to Germany on Wednesday, wrote in a guest article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that prioritizing that transition period over Britain’s exit from the single market and customs union was also in the interests of Germany and the European Union.

They wrote that the British government understood the German position that Britain could not leave the EU while at the same time enjoying all the benefits of EU membership but added: “The EU’s priorities are not incompatible with ours: a deep and special partnership with our closest trade partners and allies”.

They wrote that it was necessary to be “imaginative and inventive” in establishing new relations between Britain and the EU.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.