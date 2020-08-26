Trans Guyana Airways to operate relief flights to/from Barbados

Spread the love













(newsroom.gy) – Trans Guyana Airways (TGA) announced that it will be operating special relief flights between Ogle and Barbados during the month of September.

The proposed flights are scheduled for September 4, 9 and 16 departing Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle at 11:15 a.m. The return flight from Barbados will depart at 3 p.m. on the same days.

These flights are part of a series put on to help get stranded citizens back to their home country. According to TGA, persons destined for Canada and the United Kingdom can take advantage of these flights as connections are readily available in Barbados.

Guyanese seeking to return home are encouraged to complete the online repatriation form in a timely manner and contact Trans Guyana Airways via telephone +592-222-2525 to make flight arrangements.

In light of the closure of Guyana’s borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number of repatriation and special authorized flights are being allowed to get Guyanese home.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority on Monday granted approval for Caribbean Airlines to operate a repatriation flight from Port of Spain, Trinidad to Guyana on September 9. (Guyana Aviation)