Training course seeks to equip differently abled people with new workplace skills

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Around 30 people living with disabilities are currently participating in a strategic planning and capacity-building workshop which aims to give them new skills to fit the workplace.

The workshop, funded by the Commonwealth Foundation, began last Thursday and ends tomorrow.

Participants are being trained in data collection, finance, proposal writing, and management.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Persons Living with Disabilities, Bernard Warner, said that the workshop will also empower them to be better advocates for differently abled people.

He explained that the workshop is tasked with creating a three-year strategic plan for the Association.

“The plan will guide the Association into the future, and ensure that whatever we agree to do will be carried out over the next three years,” he said.

The participants will each receive a certificate at the end of the workshop facilitated by Lewis Herbert.

Herbert owns a company named Through the Eyes of the Challenge, based in the United States.