Traffic notice: National Street Lighting Project

- Advertisement -

Work under the Government of Antigua and Barbuda national street lighting project will result in complete road closures on Friars Hill Road to facilitate the movement of heavy equipment undertaking excavation works and concrete pours respectively. Works are planned for Phase 3C and 3D and will run for seven days.

Date: Friday 2nd December 2022 to Friday 9th December 2022.

Time: Time 9:30am to 12:00pm daily

Established Diversion

Northbound: Traffic are asked to make a left turn unto St Johns Street heading west then right turn onto Popeshead Street heading north, then right turn unto Dickenson Bay Street heading east then left turn onto Friars Hill Road.

Southbound: Traffic would be required to divert unto Stapleton Lane exiting near the Government House Roundabout.

Traffic management plan (MoW)

Local access will be maintained during the planned closures. Road users are advised to proceed with caution when travelling in the work zones. For additional information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782