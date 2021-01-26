Traffic disruption on Friars Hill Road

Junction of Dickenson Bay Street and Friars Hill Rd where pole was taken down. (Social media photo)

Work being carried out by APUA on Friars Hill Road in the coming weeks will cause some disruption in the flow of traffic on the newly rehabilitated roadway, the utility company warns.

Today, from 6am to 6pm, the northbound stretch between Summer Lane and Palm Street will be closed to allow for the installation of underground cables. A single lane closure will be in place with motorists travelling north asked to use the centre lane to navigate the work area safely.

Police officers will be in place to assist with traffic management.

“The safety of the public is top priority,” an APUA spokeswoman said. “Thus, we appeal to motorists and other road users to plan alternate routes where applicable. However, if traversing the area is unavoidable please do so with caution.”