Traffic Dep’t forced to correct issues on Sir George Walter Hwy, Friars Hill Road

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The Traffic Department has so far been forced to remove speed limit signs on Sir George Walter Highway and Friars Hill Road because they contained the wrong information.

Head of the Traffic Department Superintendent Rodney Ellis told Observer yesterday that this was just one the major concerns that law enforcement officers have been encountering with the major roads that are currently being upgraded. The Road Rehabilitation programme is being undertaken by Bahamas Hot Mix Company.

“I utilise my guys to remove them because I do not want to mislead the public with the speed limit, which is 40 miles per hour and not 35 miles per hour. Some of the road markings and the placement of the pedestrian crossings are being placed in areas which are not suitable, so we have to make some adjustments,” Ellis said.

“Also, the bus stops; you cannot have the bus stops right in the middle in a bus lane. If a bus stops to pick up a passenger, the traffic behind cannot pass because they cannot drive over the double marking that is in the center of the road, a driver has to remain behind the bus until the it finishes the pickup,” he added.

The is the second time in a month that the senior officer is rising these concerns. He said it would appear that the company in charge of the road construction is sticking to its development plans, which go against some of the road rules in Antigua and Barbuda.

The traffic head said his department will have to enlist the assistance of staff at the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board to address some of the concerns.

“They have their plan; they have their contract and they are sticking to it. But, once it is not safe, for the motorists the police force has the authority to intervene. They are forcing us to utilise the resources of the Transport Board to get the job done when they are paid to so certain things,” Superintendent Ellis said.

Another concern for motorists is the inability to access business places on Sir George Walter Highway because of markings that are on the road. Most complain that they have to make extra detours just to access some of the more popular establishments.

The senior officer acknowledged that this maneuver is indeed difficult.

“It is difficult for some of the businessowners and we have to do something to accommodate them. I know they were thinking about a roundabout at the junction by Dees Service Station and at Sprugoo’s. If those are in place, drivers could take the round-a-bout and end up on the right lane to go about their business,” the police officer said.

Meanwhile, Supervisor of at the Transport Board, Sean King, said direct access to every business will not be possible.

“A lot of business places are fortunate to have a turning lane into their establishments. Turning lanes are normally set aside for road junctions, not businesses,” King said.