Traffic Department welcomes additional assistance

The Traffic Department has responded to an announcement made by Cabinet that it will address speeding on the nation’s roadways.

Last week, Cabinet indicated that there will be a greater effort to combat a recent string of serious traffic collisions particularly on Friars Hill Road and the Sir George Walter Highway.

Increased police patrols, and the use of speed guns are some of the mechanisms that have already been deployed.

Drivers will soon be monitored via traffic cameras at strategic points throughout the country, in addition to an increase in police patrols and the use of speed guns across major highways.

Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Rodney Ellis, said that his department welcomes all the assistance that can be given.

“Additional resources are always welcomed, but we utilise what we have presently. We have the motorcycles, we have the transportation, we just need to step up. We welcome any additional human resources,” Ellis told Observer.

However, Ellis appealed to motorists to abide by the rules of the road and to exercise due care and caution when using the roadways.

“Drivers must be more responsible. It is irresponsible driving that is causing all these collisions, so they must be responsible for their actions. The speed limit is 40 miles per hour, you don’t expect to drive above the speed limit and nothing happens because you have to take into consideration the fact that there are other persons on the road,” he cautioned residents.

Antigua and Barbuda recently recorded its fourth road fatality for 2022 when motorcyclist, Shane Wellcome, tragically died after he collided with a lamppost in the Bethesda area on March 20.