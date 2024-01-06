Traffic Collision on Valley Road

- Advertisement -

The police are continuing investigations into a traffic collision that occurred on Valley Road around 3:30 pm on Friday 5 January, involving a White Nissan UD Truck, a Grey Nissan Urvan Motor Bus, and a White Toyota Mark-X Motor Car.

The allegations are the driver of the motor bus was traveling from North to South on Valley Road, while the motor truck and the car were travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the truck claimed his brake failed, causing it to collide with the car.

The car was flipped onto its side and collided into a concrete wall and the passenger bus.

The driver of the car and a passenger complained of pain and were both transported to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services.

All three vehicles were extensively damaged.