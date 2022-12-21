Traffic boss appeals for more patience as road works continue

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Motorists are being urged to be more patient as road works continue across Antigua.

Complaints about the state of the country’s roads have been ongoing for years but while the national road rehabilitation project has seen some major highways resurfaced, others are still being worked on.

Work is presently underway on some sections of Fort Road, Anchorage Road, Old Parham Road and Valley Road, to name a few.

Head of the Police Traffic Department Superintendent Elson Quammie told state media that while he empathises with motorists frustrated by delays, he is calling for more tolerance as Public Works officials push through to finish up.

“I just want to appeal to motorists – you have to be patient. We want good roads but sometimes we don’t want to make the sacrifice; the little diversion and so on is necessary. You have to give the men the ample time and space to do the asphalt and do it properly,” he said.

“Sometimes, I really feel for the motoring public but at the same time, sometimes we can’t do much more to assist because we need the smooth roads. Just be patient with us.”

However, Quammie also called on the Public Works department to ensure that diversionary routes are in a state of adequate repair and free from obstacles that can cause unnecessary traffic build-ups.

“I still hope to see some more improvement in some of these secondary roads. Get them resurfaced because what I observed is the main highways are congested and the secondary roads have too many obstructions which should be able to give a smoother flow.

“So, going forward for the new year, I am making an appeal to Public Works and the government to assist us in developing most of these secondary roads,” he implored.

There have been complaints by motorists that some detour routes are filled with potholes and other hindrances.

United Progressive Party representative for St John’s Rural North, Pearl Quinn-Williams, recently spoke about the condition of roads in Yorks Village which have been deteriorating due to frequent use as detours.