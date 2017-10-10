Trade union president extends tenure as president

A year after he announced that it was time for him to depart, Wigley George, president of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), said he has agreed to the union membership’s request to extend his tenure for another two years.

George used the occasion of the union’s 78th Annual Delegates Conference on Sunday to announce that, “I have acceded to the many calls to stay on for another period until the elections are called. I am committed to the healing process for the country to develop.”

During the 77th conference last year, George told the union’s membership and the executive that it was time for them to implement a succession plan. He informed the delegates then that they should start training someone who would be able to take the union further than he was able to.

He has served as president for over 20 years.

