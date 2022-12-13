Trade Union Congress (TUC) Elects New Executive Committee

- Advertisement -

St John’s Antigua – 13 December 2022 – President of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union, Kem Riley, has been elected President of the Antigua and Barbuda Trade Union Congress (TUC) following the organisation’s 16th Biennial Delegates Conference which concluded on 25th

November 2022.

Riley brings to the new position over 15 years of experience in the Trade Union Movement. He also holds certificates in industrial relations from Cipriani Labour College in Trinidad and Tobago.

Riley says he is grateful to the congress for the confidence reposed in him.

“I consider it an honour to serve in this capacity and I wish to assure the conference and all our affiliates that collectively we will continue to strengthen the influence of this body in the Labour Movement.”

The new TUC executive comprises the following individuals:

President – Bro Kem Riley (ABWU) 1st Vice President – Sis Arlea Gregory (ABNA) 2nd Vice President – Bro Casroy Charles (ABUT) Treasurer – Sis Soria Dupie Winston (ABNA) General Secretary – Sis Garolyn Cornelius Hector(ABPSA) Assistant General Secretary – Sis Robyn Nathaniel (ABUT) Trustee – Sis Rochelle Peters (ABUT) Trustee – Sis Labrisca Walker (ABUT) Trustee – Sis Romelia Daniel (ABWU)

The 16th Biennial Delegates Conference was held under the theme: “Act together to build a positive, safe and healthy workplace.”

The TUC is a local umbrella organization charged with the responsibility of uniting and protecting the interest of trade unions and other affiliated workers’ organizations.