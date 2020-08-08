Tourist accommodation owners urged to register for certification

Operators of tourist accommodation facilities of all sizes are encouraged to register their properties for certification.

Registration continues at the Ministry of Tourism’s headquarters on Queen Elizabeth Highway between 8.30am and noon on weekdays.

“It is imperative that we ensure that all properties that are accepting bookings to host guests at this time be Covid-19 certified. They are to be fully prepared to institute all relevant protocols – as mandated by the Ministry of Health – to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” said St Clair Soleyn, the ministry’s director of policy.

The ministry began certification of properties to coincide with the reopening of the country’s borders in June.

The certification process for phase one which runs through to September 31 has been completed. Remaining property owners are asked to register for the upcoming certification period which will commence in October.

All property owners are reminded that they must not operate without certification. Call Camesha Joseph on 468-4061 for more information.