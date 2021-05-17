Tourism workers concerned about vaccination choice

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

As the pressure to get vaccinated against Covid-19 mounts, workers within the tourism sector are becoming increasingly concerned that their jobs could eventually be at stake if they refuse to get a jab.

According to reports, several industry leaders have already given government the assurance that their employees will get vaccinated, as more and more tourists are said to be requesting that guarantee.

The United Taxi Association has voiced its stance on the matter, saying it would encourage, but not force, its members to get inoculated.

The body’s president Ian Joseph, told Observer that – while the issue of severance has been mentioned recently in this regard – the association simply doesn’t have the power to make that sort of decision.

“We don’t have the authority to do that, but I will hasten to say the tour operators are recommending that the people who they come in contact with get vaccinated. And that is going to be the prerequisite for tours and organised transportation,” Joseph said.

He said to avoid hiccups and misunderstandings, the best choice is for everyone to get the jab.

“I am saying that the right thing for the drivers to do is get vaccinated,” he added.

Last week government said severance could come into play for workers in the tourism industry who may lose their jobs for refusing to take a vaccine.