Tourism ministry distances itself from ‘sex-ploration’ promotion

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

The Ministry of Tourism is distancing itself from a promotion dubbed Room 77, where the organisers recruit vacationers to an all-inclusive take over sex party in Antigua and Barbuda.

In the advert, a couple who claimed that they have been organising similar events for several years in different islands, said the one week stay on the twin island state during the summer, will sail holidaymakers to a private island where there will be no rules.

“Clothing optional…a yacht is going to take us to a private island where we are going to call it an island of debauchery. We are going to have special guests. You can do whatever you want. We are going to be all inclusive with your mind, your body…,” the couple said in the short video promo.

But, in a release yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism said it is not supporting the July 11-18 event.

“The Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority declare that we are not affiliated with, have not sanctioned, endorsed, or sponsored the organisers of the Room 77 event nor any of their event partners,” the statement said.

Additionally, the ministry said as one of the world’s leading providers of tropical holidays, “it is essential that everything we do reflects our professional approach to marketing and our commitment to delivering product and service excellence to our customers – both internally and externally”.

“Both the Ministry of Tourism and Investment and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority proudly promote Antigua and Barbuda based on the tenets of sustainable tourism. We continue to do so with a strong focus on the destination’s key strategic marketing pillars, and an in-depth understanding of our target audience,” the release added.

Both entities are encouraging all tourism stakeholders to act responsibly by ensuring that their global marketing promotions and communications are fully aligned with the Ministry of Tourism’s strategic direction, and Antigua and Barbuda’s destination brand guidelines.