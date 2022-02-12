Tourism Ministry, ABTA join forces to become first official Platinum Sponsor of Team Wadadli Island Girls Pacific Rowing Campaign.

The Ministry of Tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) have combined efforts to come forward as the first official sponsor of Team Wadadli Island Girls as they prepare to compete in the upcoming Pacific Rowing Campaign.

They will contribute a total of EC $100,000 towards the cause, and this will assist in covering payments for the purchase of a practice vessel as well as a new vessel for the competition, a release said.

“Apart from making history, we want to really be competitive this time around and make good time in the female class, hence the reason for the acquisition of a new, more modern, lightweight vessel made out of carbon,” Wadadli Island Girl Kevinia Francis said.

To date, 20 teams have registered for the event which will start off from Monterey Bay California in June 2023.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez said the sponsorship forms part of a thrust by the Ministry to invest in the development of local talent in different forms, hence the country will be showcased to the world through Antiguan and Barbudan participation in international events.

Fernandez, who has also pledged a personal contribution towards the initiative, is urging other corporate entities as well as individuals to do so if they can.

Team Wadadli Island Girls, once successful in completing the Pacific crossing will once again make history as the first black, all girls team to do so.

Those desirous of making donations may make contact via email at [email protected]