Tourism Minister visits Sandals Grande Antigua

The saltwater intake system feeds Sandals’ reverse osmosis plant and allows the hotel to provide consistent, potable water for its guests while lessening the burden on public water sources. Sandals Grande Antigua closed in September for three months to undertake much needed maintenance and remodeling work.

Accompanied by his Communications Officer Samoya Kirby and Ambassador Brian Gonsalves, the minister was taken on a conducted tour of the renovated property by General Manager Gaurav Sindhi, who highlighted the new Redlane Salon, remodeled Redlane Fitness Centre, Bayside Restaurant, resurfaced tennis courts and new saltwater intake system.

