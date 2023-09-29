Tourism Minister says new housing projects have cushioned impact of rising rental fees

- Advertisement -

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez says the government’s push to build new houses across Antigua has helped reduce the impact of rising rental fees, spurred by the increase in Airbnb listings.

The upsurge in people renting out properties as short-term lets was leaving less properties available for long-term rental homes, thus driving up prices.

Concerns had also been raised in Antigua and Barbuda over the compliance of property owners, after it was revealed that less than 300 out of the country’s 500 Airbnb-listed properties were formally registered with the government as per the law.

This concern was expressed by the CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin James, during a recent state of the industry report launch.

Jamaica and New York officials have expressed similar concerns about the Airbnb market. The Jamaican Tourism Minister and New York City legislators were reported in Jamaican media to have sought to crack down on illegal short-term rentals, to ease their housing market.

Minister Fernandez said the local short-term stay industry, which includes Airbnbs, is rigorously regulated, including via a legal amendment to ensure rental properties pay their share of tax.

“We passed the Act in 2019 to allow us to inspect and licence them. However, Jamaica and New York are concerned that since more people are turning their rentals into Airbnbs [this], in turn, drives up the cost of renting properties.

“As a result of that, [it also] drives up the renting cost to the locals who need to rent a property — including young newlyweds and single mothers.

“The reduced rooms available for rent increases the demand which in turn drives up the prices on the remaining non-Airbnb rentals,” he explained.

Minister Fernandez added that “although, we’ve seen this issue in Antigua and Barbuda, this government has built over a thousand homes and is planning on building many more which somewhat cushions this problem”.

He added, “The uptick in tourism arrivals has helped to create this demand. Also, since the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in visitor demand for Airbnb properties in most, if not all, tourism destinations.

“They want to go where there is less crowds and want more freedom to stay in communities and get the real local experience.”

The Cabinet announced that it will be touring several housing projects completed by National Housing and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHAPA).

The government says it expects hundreds of additional homes will be constructed around the country with the keys being handed over to homeowners immediately upon completion.

These include the Booby Alley project, which has been delayed since 2018 due to the pandemic, resident protests and litigation.