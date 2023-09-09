Tourism Authority partners with wellness lifestyle enthusiasts to celebrate World Wellness Weekend

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) will join wellness lifestyle enthusiasts in Antigua and Barbuda to celebrate World Wellness Weekend from September 15 to 17.

A release from the ABTA said activities will be hosted by the 2023 Wellness Leader in Antigua and Barbuda of World Wellness Weekend, Keisha Schahaff, a health and life coach and astronaut, along with World Wellness Weekend ambassadors Tricia Greenaway – Founder and CEO of Wellness Footprints Antigua, and Alejandro Leo – Wellness & Spa Professional and Sustainability Patron at Jumby Bay

A global event, World Wellness Weekend supports the United Nations’ third Sustainable Development Goal of “Good health and well-being for all” by promoting five pillars of wellness: sleep and creativity, nutrition and immunity, movement and vitality, mindfulness and serenity, sense of purpose and solidarity.

One hundred and fifty countries and 8,000 venues will recognise the weekend with free-of-charge indoor and outdoor activities.

The ABTA said it is committed to promoting the country’s wellness attributes and has partnered with wellness practitioners to enhance and promote the initiative spearheaded by the World Wellness Weekend ambassadors in Antigua and Barbuda.