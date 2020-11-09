Total Covid-19 cases climb to 131, six active

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of 6 pm November 6, 2020.

Of the 24 samples processed by CARPHA, 23 returned negative and one positive.

Meanwhile, four new recoveries have been recorded, bringing that total to 122.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 131 with six active cases.