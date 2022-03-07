Top three art teachers selected in Halo competition 

Three teachers have been awarded as the top producers in the Royal Drawing School Art Certification Training Course completed in December 2021. Mark Brown (Art Lecturer, Antigua State College), Shanahan Gillon (Art Teacher, Pares Secondary School) and Carol Gordon-Goodwin (Art Teacher, Princess Margaret Secondary School) placed first second, and third respectively.

Their Excellencies at Government House with second prize winner, Ms. Shanahan Gillon of Pares Secondary School.

The 3-month course, financed by the Jumby Bay Fund in conjunction with the Halo Foundation, and with certification by the Ministry of Education, was held at the G Art Studios in Piccadilly. The 23 participants will display their pieces in a special art exhibition to be held at Government House in April.

As the overall winner, Mr. Brown will travel to London with the Halo Foundation for 5 days in June, to auction his piece at the Wings Of Charity Gala. Ms. Gillon received a cash prize for her achievement and Mrs Gordon-Goodwin was presented with a commemorative trophy.

Carol Gordon-Goodwin (Princess Margaret Secondary School) displays her painting and award.

President of the Halo Foundation, Her Excellency Lady Williams said: “All 23 participants produced a high calibre of work. We are expecting that some of the pieces will be displayed and auctioned at Wings of Charity in London, which affords the opportunity for significant international exposure. We have showcased the best in our music, art and culture over the years, and this year will be no exception.” She added that, “all funds raised from the event will go towards the Foundation’s projects aimed at assisting the most vulnerable members of our society, as well as initiatives for youth development.”