Top teams to clash in Parish League’s Sir Richie Richardson semis following rain affected weekend

Following a rain affected weekend in the Sir Richie Richardson Limited Overs Parish League cricket competition over the weekend, the top four teams are set to clash in the semifinals slated for June 3.

Freetown, who finished at the top of the standings with 22 points, will take on fourth-placed Masters (12 points) at Freetown while Mahico, after finishing second with 18 points, will play third-placed Police (14 points) at Clare Hall. Both matches are scheduled to start at 1pm.

The two winners will then meet in the final one day later on June 4 at a venue to be announced.

Urlings finished just out of the top four with 10 points while Sea View Farm and Old Road were sixth and seventh with six and two points respectively.

Meanwhile, the ACB Sir Vivian Richards Thursday League, which has transitioned from a 30 overs to a 20 overs competition, is slated to bowl off on June 1 at venues across the island.

Liberta Blackhawks will face Police at Liberta, Rising Sun Spartans will play Mahico at Rising Sun and Pigotts Crushers will face All Saints Pythons in Pigotts. All matches will start at 3pm.