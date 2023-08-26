Top Teams Set To Contest Semifinals of CFU Girls Challenge

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Eight teams will contest four semifinal matches in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Girls Under-14 Challenge Series at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre on Saturday, with the competition set to climax on Sunday with finals in both Tier I and Tier II at the same venue.

In Tier I, Puerto Rico after topping Group A with 12 points, will face the Cayman Islands who finished second in Group B with four points in the first semifinals starting at 2pm.

In the second Tier I semis, Aruba after topping Group B with 12 points, will take on Trinidad & Tobago at 4:30pm. T&T finished second in Group A with three points.

Meanwhile, Tier II action will kick off at 2:05pm when Guadeloupe take on Bermuda. Guadeloupe advanced to the semis after finishing atop Group C with 10 points while Bermuda topped Group B with nine points.

In the other Tier II semifinals, Anguilla take on Martinique starting at 4:35pm. Anguilla topped Group A with 12 points while Martinique finished second in Group C.

On Thursday, T&T edged Jamaica 2-1 in their final group fixture. Shakilla Hamilton and Mia Lee Chong were on target for T&T while Jamara Jones scored the lone goal for Jamaica.

Also, on Thursday, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos played to a 1-1 draw with Edna Jeanty on target for Turks & Caicos while Reese Bateson struck for Cayman Islands.

In Tier II, St Kitts & Nevis lost back to back matches on Thursday, going under 2-0 to Curacao while losing 3-0 to Martinique.

The Tier I final is slated to kick off at 2:00 pm while the Tier II fixture will start at 4:30pm.