Top students in Grade Six National Assessment awarded

The top 100 Grade Six students for 2021 were honoured during the ninth annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Grade Six National Assessment Awards which were held virtually and aired on state media last week.

This year’s top student was Aliane E Challenger, of the Grace Christian Academy, but all of the top 100 students were recognised and received awards, a release from sponsor, CIBC FirstCaribbean, said.

Speaking during the ceremony, Minister of Education Daryll Matthew congratulated the students, their parents, schools, principals and teachers for their outstanding achievements.

He noted that if the country is to develop, move forward and achieve its full potential, it must be recognised that a collective effort is required.

Education Minister Daryll Matthew and other officials with the top students

“So when schools require support, let’s give that support. When we see challenges in homes, let us reach out and try to assist. When we see children doing well, let us hold their hands and help them to do better,” he said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Branch Manager Dawn Soleyn congratulated all the awardees and said that the bank is proud and delighted to sponsor these awards annually, since such initiatives are at the heart of the bank’s desire to assist with preparing the nation’s young people for the future.

She noted that this recognition comes with an obligation from the students, and listed three of these obligations.

“Your academic ability is a divine blessing to you so you are obligated to live up to being God fearing people, who are good, kind and helpful to others. To be thankful and respectful to those who have helped you to achieve and to bring out your best and you are obligated to give of your best – as if you want to accomplish more, you must keep on that path,” she said.

The students were awarded in the categories of Gold, Silver and Bronze.