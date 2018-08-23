Top Regional Cyclists To Battle In Antigua

Over 20 regional cyclists are expected to compete here this weekend as the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) hosts the third installment of its Subway 3 Stage Invitational Race.

Vice President of the federation, Alistair Savoury, confirmed that close to 20 riders from neighbouring countries have confirmed their participation while others have pledged to compete.

“Right now we have approximately 19 that we have had positive indications from. Dominica and Anguilla definitely have teams of seven coming up with five riders and two officials on both sides…but then we also have two from St. Martin and we’re also hoping that the two from St. Lucia will get the nod to come through. They are trying to get their finances together to come through so we’re cautiously optimistic that we should have up to 19 additional riders with our field,” he said.

This year’s event is slated for Saturday and Sunday and, according to the federation’s president, Mervin Gore, the courses could prove challenging.

“Two stages to be held on Saturday with the first stage being a very short time trial. All of the events will start at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium and the time trial will run from the stadium to the round-about at Mount Joy and back. It’s 4.3 miles and that will happen at 7 in the morning,” he said.

“In the afternoon [Saturday] we will have stage two which is a circuit race held also at the stadium and then, on the following day August 26, we are going to have a road race,” the president added.

Gore went on to assure riders that roads on the route identified for all races will be in the best possible condition on race day.

“Along the course, there is only one area of concern that has been voiced by some of the cyclists to me and that has to do with once you go over Bethesda, over the crest of the hill, it is very bad . I am trying to get an audience with the director of public works so that hopefully, between now and Sunday, we can get that little stretch patched up,” he said.

“It’s what the other cyclists are accustomed to but we will try our best to see if we could get that sorted out in the interest of the sport and so that we don’t have any serious accidents,” he added.

The timing system to be used during the race will be powered by APUA Inet.