Top primary school achievers receives Android tablets from charity organisation

PRESS STATEMENT – Four students who successfully completed their primary education have been awarded Android Tablets to assist them with their secondary schooling.

The quartet have been recognised by Colin James, president and founder of the Helping Hand Foundation, a community-based organisation, which provides assistance in education, sports, culture and health.

Athaliah Teague, an alumni of the Charlesworth T Samuel school in John Hughes, Emari John and Blessings Joseph, who went to Buckleys Primary, and Shala Williams, who attended JT Ambrose Primary, were the recipients of the devices which will assist with their remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athaliah Teague

Blessings Joseph

Emari John

Shala Williams

Another top student, Wayneika Challenger, had already received hers during the Buckleys school graduation in June.

Mr James, who formed and conceptualised the HHF since 2015 as part of his efforts to give-back to the communities, said he was honoured and delighted to make the presentation of the tablets.

He said he sourced the devices through donations from businesses and individuals who have been assisting the HHF since its inception, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for their investment in the future minds of Antigua & Barbuda. Mr James said he hopes the tablets will inspire and motivate the students to strive for more educational success during their five-year secondary stint.

Three of the recipients: Athaliah, Shyla and Blessings will be attending the Antigua Girls High School while Emari goes to the Antigua Grammar School.

The presentation ceremony took place on Sunday, 12 September, 2021 at the Tyrells Roman Catholic church hall attended by their parents, a principal and a teacher. A similar presentation will be made shortly to students who graduated from the Old Road Primary school.