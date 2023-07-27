Top players take early lead in Carnival Draughts Tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Defending champions Marvin “Bruce” Gray (Seniors’ Division) and Bernard “Premier” Willock (Masters’ Division) got off to winning starts in the Antigua and Barbuda Draughts Association (ABDA) Carnival Invitational Draughts Tournament being held at the Pitch Bar and Restaurant on Wireless Road.

Willock has amassed nine points after one match, winning all three games included in the match. Players are given three points per win and one point for a draw. Dale Samuel is second with seven points while Anthony “Tony” Gomes is third with one point, also after one showing. St Clair Josiah sits at the bottom of the standings without any points.

Meanwhile, Gray who won the Seniors’ Division undefeated last year, is off to a flying start after he amassed 18 points in his first two matches.

Amakusa Jeremiah follows in the second position with seven points from one match with Vital “Smoothdy” Stevenson in third after two outings. Jack Matthew with seven points after two showings and Euren “Hardroy” Jeremiah with two points after two matches, were fourth and fifth respectively.

The competition was stiff on day two of the invitational tournament being held at the Pitch Bar and Restaurant on Wireless Road (Photos courtesy ABDA)