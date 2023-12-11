Top Grade Six National Assessment students awarded at special ceremony

- Advertisement -

The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Grade Six National Assessment Awards honouring the performances of students who placed in the top 100 positions was held on Thursday, December 7that the SJPC House of Restoration Ministries.

A total of 103 students were awarded in Gold, Silver and Bronze categories during the ceremony, with top student, Sophia Aflak, a former student of St. Nicholas Primary School, receiving the Minister of Education Award for her outstanding performance, securing 379 out of 400 points at the two-day assessment held on 7th and 8th June 2023.

Also among the honourees at Thursday’s ceremony was Carhira Gerald, the top G6NA student, in public schools. Gerald, who attended Golden Grove Primary School, attained 371 marks out of 400.

In his congratulatory remarks to the high achievers, Minister of Education, Sports and Creative Industries, Daryll Matthew just numbers on a piece of paper.

“It is a reflection of your hard work, passion, and commitment to learning. It is a testament to the countless hours you spent studying, the questions you asked, and the challenges you overcame. Your success is a result of your curiosity, your ability to think critically, and your unwavering determination to strive for excellence”.

For the eleventh year, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank teamed up with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries to reward the scholastic achievements of the former Grade Six students in public and private schools across the country, solidifying its place as a good corporate sponsor in the advancement of education in Antigua and Barbuda.

Director of Retail Sales OECS and Country Manager of Antigua, Ladesa James-Williams, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to celebrating the nation’s top performers and looks forward to working with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries in making the ceremony even more memorable in 2024 and beyond.