Top Grade 6 National Assessment students awarded at special ceremony

The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank Grade Six National Assessment (G6NA) Awards honouring the performances of students who placed in the top 100 positions were held on Thursday at the SJPC House of Restoration Ministries.

A total of 103 students were awarded in Gold, Silver and Bronze categories during the ceremony, with top student, Sophia Aflak, former student of St Nicholas Primary School, receiving the Minister of Education Award for her outstanding performance.

Aflak scored 379 out of 400 marks in the two-day assessment held on June 7 and 8.

Also among the honorees at Thursday’s ceremony was Carhira Gerald, the top G6NA student from the public schools. Gerald, who attended Golden Grove Primary School, attained 371 marks out of 400.

In his congratulatory remarks to the high achievers, Minister of Education Daryll Matthew told the students that their achievements were “a reflection of your hard work, passion, and commitment to learning. It is a testament to the countless hours you spent studying, the questions you asked, and the challenges you overcame”.

He added, “Your success is a result of your curiosity, your ability to think critically, and your unwavering determination to strive for excellence.”

For the 11th year, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank teamed up with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries to reward the scholastic achievements of the former Grade Six students in public and private schools across the country, solidifying its place as a good corporate sponsor in the advancement of education in Antigua and Barbuda.

The bank’s Country Manager Ladesa James-Williams reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to celebrating the nation’s top performers and said she looked forward to working with the ministry to make the ceremony even more memorable in 2024 and beyond.