Top gov’t school student shares secrets to her success

By Charminae George

Cahira Gerald, a student at the Golden Grove Primary School, scored an impressive 371 out of 400 points in the 2023 Grade Six National Assessment. This earned her the distinction of being the top government school student, claiming seventh position overall in the country.

Upon hearing the news, Gerald said she was delighted that her hard work had paid off.

“I was not surprised, because I knew I would get high [marks], and I was very happy and relieved that I made it up there,” she said on Observer AM yesterday.

In general, the top student prefers to study less, however she does so strategically.

Utilising her love for singing, she created songs to retain the information she needed to know for the exams. Gerald went a step further by singing a song focusing on the way to find the area of the different shapes in Math.

In addition to Math, another favourite subject of hers is English.

“I like all of the numbers in Math, and…English, because I like to do my compositions and read, and I like to learn more about how to write,” Gerald stated.

She also took the opportunity to thank her teachers for contributing to her success.

“I would like to thank my teachers…I would like to thank my kindergarten teacher because she has started this…and I would like to thank my grade six teacher for helping me get better for my exams,” she said.

In her spare time, Gerald enjoys reading, singing and hair-styling, and she indicated that tennis will soon join that list. Her secondary school of choice is the Antigua Girls’ High School, which she hopes will lay the foundation for her goal of becoming an accountant.