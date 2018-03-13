Top Flight Decider, International Friendlies Head To Premier Venue

The final and deciding round of matches in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) Premier Division will be played at the country’s top sporting facility, the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground. This was confirmed by Minister of Sports, EP Chet Greene, who said that the ministry approved use of the facility by the sporting association in light of the fact that an Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) concert is scheduled for the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Saturday night.

“The organisers had discussions with them and alternatively, Sir Viv has been approved for them to use for this weekend because you have football and the concert in the same space. There is no cricket this weekend luckily, so it became a no-brainer and there was no challenge in making the decision,” he said.

The top flight title will be decided this weekend as two teams, Five Islands and Greenbay Hoppers could walk away as 2017/18 champions.

Five Islands, on 32 points after 17 matches and number two in the standings, will face Grenades in the second match of Sunday’s triple-header. They must win the contest to give themselves a chance of lifting the cup.

Hoppers, at the top of the standings with 34 points, will contest Parham in the feature match. Whether or not they would need a victory, would depend on the outcome of the Five Islands vs. Grenades clash.

According to Greene however, the FA has also been given permission to utilise the facility for two ending friendlies. “And that also goes in line with two international matches, because you know the conditions at the ARG are not good enough for international football.

So that is all part of our decision to lend them use of the stadium for their international obligation, where the surface and everything is better while the concert goes to the ARG,” he said. The Antigua and Barbuda Benna Boys will host Bermuda here on 21st March before hosting Dominica on 1st April.

The senior national team is also set to play Jamaica Reggae Boyz in Jamaica on 25 March. In other Premier Division matches this weekend, Swetes will play Old Road in Sunday’s opening fixture. On Saturday, Tryum face Bullets at 5 p.m. and SAP take on Empire at 7 p.m.