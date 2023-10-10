Top Five Finishes for Pro Bodybuilders at Jan Tana Bikini Classic

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda grabbed three top five finishes at the IFBB Elite Pro Jan Tana Bikini Classic held in Finland over the weekend.

Ambassador Kimberly Percival, who won the title in 2022, was the country’s top performer with a third place finish in the bikini competition. Sisters Michelle and Ambassador Melissa Seaforth were fourth and fifth respectively.

Germany’s Mascha Stutz and Moldova’s Marina Mocanu were first and second respectively.

Percival said that although the goal was to repeat as champion, she is pleased that the country has, once again, featured prominently in the top five of a prestigious professional competition.

Melissa Seaforth finished fourth. Michelle Seaforth struts her stuff for a fifth place finish.

“Another top five finish for us out of a pool of 14 girls. I am really happy with the performance and obviously, my personal goal was to defend and retain that title but it did not work out that way this time. I did have the opportunity to speak with a few judges and get some feedback on some small things I am hoping two tweak going into worlds,” she said.

Percival and Melissa will now turn their attention to the World Championships, Arnold Classic Europe in Madrid, Spain, from October 13-15.

“Michelle is actually already on her way back home after she wrapped up this show which would be her last for the 2023 season but both Melissa and I in addition with Kenroy Christian, will be representing Antigua at the World Championships this coming weekend in Madrid. We’re excited for what’s to come and we plan on pushing forward and making whatever necessary changes and once again, continuing to bring that consistent level of performance and excellence that we have come to be known for. We’re just asking everybody to wish us all the best as we make this journey,” she said.

Last week, Percival and Melissa finished first and second in the Bikini Fitness category of the IFBB Diamond Cup in Prague, Czech Republic. Michelle claimed a fifth place finish to solidify Antigua and Barbuda’s dominance in that category.