Top CSEC student named

Keondre Herbert of St Joseph’s Academy is this year’s top CSEC student in Antigua and Barbuda.

He sat 20 subjects and obtained a grade 1 in each.

His subjects were:

English A

English B

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Integrated Science

Human & Social Biology

POA

POB

OA

EDPM

Economics

Info. Tech

Mathematics

Technical Drawing

Caribbean History

French

Physical Education

Indus. Tech. Building

Social Studies

The ministry of education said overall, candidates were successful in 69.9 percent of subjects sat; for students in schools, this was 73.0%.

Nine in-school candidates did not sit examinations they registered for; a further 91 did not pass any subjects they sat. However, approximately one-half of these students, 45 of them, were only sitting one subject. There were in fact 128 in-school candidates who sat one subject, and 83 of them were successful.

These usually are students who are jump-starting the process, taking subjects in 3rd or 4th form.

In the main, in-school candidates passed 4, 5, 6, 7 or 8 subjects, with the numbers of them doing so being 171, 164, 173, 144, and 135 respectively.

At the high-flying end of the spectrum, 113 candidates sat 10 or more subjects; 89 of them were

successful in all that they sat.